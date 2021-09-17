Pitru Paksha is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar where people pay homage to their ancestors by offering them food, refraining from consuming certain types of food and praying to the almighty through various religious ways. This observance is also known as Mahalaya Paksha Shraddha. Pitru Paksha 2021 will be observed from September 20 to October 6. This annual observance is said to be a period of mourning, and people avoid performing any happy deeds or new beginnings during these times. As we prepare to commemorate Pitru Paksha 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance.

When is Pitru Paksha 2021?

Pitru Paksha will be observed from September 20 to October 6 this year. The first date of Pitru Paksha, according to the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, falls on the full moon day in the month of Bhadrapada. At the same time, North Indians consider it to be on the lunar month of Ashwin, beginning on the full moon or on the next day.

Pitru Paksha 2021 Dates & Observance

Below is the list of the 16-day observance of Shraddha 2021 -

Name Date Tithi Begins Tithi Ends Purnima Shraddha September 20 Purnima Tithi Begins at 05:28 AM on Sep 20, 2021 Purnima Tithi Ends at 05:24 AM on Sep 21, 2021 Pratipada Shraddha September 21 Pratipada Tithi Begins - 05:24 AM on Sep 21, 2021 Pratipada Tithi Ends - 05:51 AM on Sep 22, 2021 Dwitiya Shraddha September 22 Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 05:51 AM on Sep 22, 2021 Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 06:53 AM on Sep 23, 2021 Tritiya Shraddha September 23 Tritiya Tithi Begins - 06:53 AM on Sep 23, 2021 Tritiya Tithi Ends - 08:29 AM on Sep 24, 2021 Chaturthi Shraddha September 24 Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 08:29 AM on Sep 24, 2021 Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 10:36 AM on Sep 25, 2021 Maha Bharani Shraddha September 24 Bharani Nakshatra Begins - 08:54 AM on Sep 24, 2021 Bharani Nakshatra Ends - 11:33 AM on Sep 25, 2021 Panchami Shraddha September 25 Panchami Tithi Begins - 10:36 AM on Sep 25, 2021 Panchami Tithi Ends - 01:04 PM on Sep 26, 2021 Shashthi Shraddha September 26 Shashthi Tithi Begins - 01:04 PM on Sep 26, 2021 Shashthi Tithi Ends - 03:43 PM on Sep 27, 2021 Saptami Shraddha September 28 Saptami Tithi Begins - 03:43 PM on Sep 27, 2021 Saptami Tithi Ends - 06:16 PM on Sep 28, 2021 Ashtami Shraddha September 29 Ashtami Tithi Begins - 06:16 PM on Sep 28, 2021 Ashtami Tithi Ends - 08:29 PM on Sep 29, 2021 Navami Shraddha September 30 Navami Tithi Begins - 08:29 PM on Sep 29, 2021 Navami Tithi Ends - 10:08 PM on Sep 30, 2021 Dashami Shraddha October 1 Dashami Tithi Begins - 10:08 PM on Sep 30, 2021 Dashami Tithi Ends - 11:03 PM on Oct 01, 2021 Ekadashi Shraddha October 2 Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 11:03 PM on Oct 01, 2021 Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:10 PM on Oct 02, 2021 Dwadashi Shraddha October 3 Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 11:10 PM on Oct 02, 2021 Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 10:29 PM on Oct 03, 2021 Magha Shraddha October 3 Magha Nakshatra Begins - 03:35 AM on Oct 03, 2021 Magha Nakshatra Ends - 03:26 AM on Oct 04, 2021 Trayodashi Shraddha October 4 Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:29 PM on Oct 03, 2021 Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 09:05 PM on Oct 04, 2021 Chaturdashi Shraddha October 5 Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 09:05 PM on Oct 04, 2021 Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 07:04 PM on Oct 05, 2021 Amavasya Shraddha October 6 Amavasya Tithi Begins - 07:04 PM on Oct 05, 2021 Amavasya Tithi Ends - 04:34 PM on Oct 06, 2021

As you can see, the Pitru Paksha dates and timings have two additional and auspicious observances - Bharani Shraddha and Magha Shraddha. Bharani Shraddha is done during Pitru Paksha when Bharani Nakshatra prevails during Aparahna Kala. The benefits of doing Bharani Shraddha are equivalent to those of Gaya Shraddha. Similarly, Magha Shraddha is done when Magha Nakshatra prevails during Aparahna Kaal. also known as Magha Trayodashi Shraddha. This is of great significance as Magha Nakshatra is believed to be ruled by Petras.

During the time of Pitru Paksha, people perform the annual puja for their ancestors, praying for their peace in the afterlife. It is a time where those who were unable to offer their annual homage according to the Hindu calendar can do so. Many people offer food to the poor and seek blessings from their ancestors. In some cultures, preparing food and offering it to the crows after performing specific puja is also a common tradition. Pitru Paksha is known to be a time to remember those who are not with us and pray that they attain peace.

