Makar Sankranti 2022 will be observed on January 14, Friday. The harvest festival marks the celebration of the sun entering the zodiac sign of Capricorn. It also signifies the end of the cold winter days and the start of long summer days. While the Makar Sankranti festival is all about feasts, the day also witnesses colourful decorations. Rangoli or kolam, or muggulu plays an important role during the festivity. So, here’s a collection of the latest rangoli designs for Makar Sankranti 2022, Sankranthi kite muggulu with dots, Makar Sankranti kolam, simple rangoli videos for Makar Sankranti, and more to decorate your houses ahead of the festival day. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Rangoli is an ancient art form considered quite auspicious during Indian festivals. It is called by various names and created in many ways. Kolams or muggulu is a floor drawing made with white rice flour or coloured powders. Rangoli can also be made with fresh flowers, pulses, grains or coloured powders. Makar Sankranti, one of the first festivals of the year, sees people decorate the entrance of their houses with colourful rangoli designs. Some of the common elements in Makar Sankranti special rangoli are kites, sun god, til-gud laddoo, harvest plants, etc.

Ahead of Makar Sankranti 2022, search engine platforms are flooded with keywords related to Makar Sankranti decorations and rangoli designs. Some of the search terms are - Makar Sankranti Rangoli, Sankranthi Muggulu With Dots Videos, Sankranthi Kolam Designs Rangoli, Makar Sankranti Rangoli Images, Makar Sankranti Rangoli Video, Makar Sankranti Rangoli Designs Colours, Makar Sankranti Special Rangoli Design, Makar Sankranti Muggulu With Dots, Sankranthi Muggulu With Dots and Colours, and so on.

Flower Rangoli for Makar Sankranti 2022

Simple Makar Sankranti 2022 Rangoli Designs

Sankranthi Muggulu

Makar Sankranti Kolam Designs with Dots

How to Download Latest Rangoli Designs?

If you wish to explore further on the latest rangoli designs to decorate your house for Makar Sankranti, you can head to Play Store. Here is the link to download “Latest Rangoli Designs” and select your favourite design and draw. They are easy to make and promise to consume much time. We wish everyone celebrating the festival Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!

