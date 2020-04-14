Puthandu Vazthukal 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings And GIF Images to Wish Happy Tamil New Year

The Tamil New Year will be celebrated on April 14 by Hindu Tamilians across the world. This annual commemoration marks the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai and is a grand celebration. While the magnitude of the celebration is bound to become lower in the current times, people are still excited to bring in the New Year with their loved ones. One easy way of bringing in the Tamil New Year 2020 with the family has to be by sending Puthandu 2020 wishes, Happy Tamil New Year WhatsApp Stickers, Puthandu Vazhthukkal Facebook Status Pictures to our friends and family. Our list of the festive greetings also includes Puthandu WhatsApp message, Facebook greetings and GIF Images. Puthandu Vazthukal, Subho Pohela Boishakh, Vishu Ashamsakal, Bohag Bihu and Jur Sital! India Celebrates New Year With Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages, & GIFs.

Tamil New Year is celebrated in the month of April in the Gregorian calendar and usually falls on the 14th or 15th of the month. It is said to be the beginning of a New Year and is generally accompanied by a scrumptious feast, festive decor and religious prayer ceremonies. On the day of Puthandu people generally wake up early and dress up in new and festive clothes. They go on to perform special prayers along with the family and spread the cheer by preparing lavish meals that are shared together. Happy Puthandu 2020 Wishes & Puthandu Vazthukal HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIFs and SMS to Send Greetings on Tamil New Year.

As we prepare to bring in this crucial festival with our closed ones, here are some Puthandu Special Wishes and Messages, Happy Tamil New Year WhatsApp Stickers and Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal Facebook Status Pictures to share with your family and friends.

Puthandu WhatsApp Message: Keep Your Spirits Unshaken and You Shall Always Walk on the Path to Glory. Happy Puthandu!

Puthandu WhatsApp Message: May This Year’s Puthandu Bring In Abundance, Joy and Prosperity to Your Life. Have a Blessed Tamil New Year!

Puthandu WhatsApp Message: On This Tamil New Year, I Wish That You Are Showered With the Best of Divine Blessings That Fill Your Life With New Opportunities and Heart With Eternal Happiness.

Puthandu WhatsApp Message: Good Health, Great Fortune and Wonderful Life, This Is All I Wish for You This Year. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal.

Puthandu WhatsApp Message: May This Tamil New Year’s Day Bring Joy, Prosperity, Success and Hope into Your Lives and Your Near and Dear Ones. Puthandu Vazhtukal!

It is important to note that Puthandu is not just a national festival but celebrated by the Tamil diaspora across the world. People in Malaysia, Sri Lanka and other countries also bring in this festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. Puthandu celebrations also include visiting temples, performing special pujas and sermons to thank the almighty for another year filled with opportunities. While we shy away from these social aspects of celebrating the Tamil New Year, we hope that this Puthandu 2020 brings with it the positive energy and prosperity that we all need. Happy Tamil New Year 2020!