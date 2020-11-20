Happy Chhath Puja 2020! One of the biggest festivals marked in North Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, it is celebrated with much pomp and fervour. Today marks one of the main days of Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings) to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Like festive celebrations, women also make special mehndi designs ahead of the main ritual of Arghya. So there is a growing search for easy and quick mehendi designs, simple henna designs, easy mehndi applications tips and tricks, 5-minute henna and so on. Ahead of today's ritual, we bring you a collection of easiest mehndi designs with video tutorials to make quick henna ahead of the festive celebrations. In case, you are looking for beautiful messages and greetings for Chhath Puja 2020 wishes we have it here.

Chhath is a very significant festival as it does not worship any idol but is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God). It is a day to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining our life on this planet. Devotees head to a waterbody to worship the Sun during the sunrise and sunset time. Many devotees maintain a strict fast on the main days of Chhath Puja. Some make beautiful mehndi patterns to celebrate this festive occasion. So here we bring you Surya Devta and Chhathi Maiyya pics in henna, Chhath Puja special mehndi patterns, Chhath Mehndi designs with easy videos. We have video of simple Mandala mehndi, finger mehendi designs, 5-minute mehndi tricks, quick arabic henna patterns, beautiful arabic mehndi, all with easy video tutorials.

Special Chhath Puja Traditional Mehndi Video:

Simple Mandala Mehndi Designs:

Easy Arabic Henna Video:

Quick Mehndi Design Trick:

Sun Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roxanne Almblade (@roxyrooart)

Sun God Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧘‍♀️Sophie 🌿HennaGoldGoddess (@henna_chakra)

Beautiful Sun Henna Design:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hint of Henna™ (@hintofhenna)

We hope the above pictures and videos of Henna designs for Chhath Puja give you some inspiration to make beautiful Mehndi design this afternoon. You can check the easy tricks and tips to make simple design and adorn yourself quickly just in time for the rituals. Wishing you all Happy Chhath Puja 2020!

