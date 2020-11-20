Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes and Images for Free Download Online: The biggest festivals for North Indians, Chhath Puja 2020 began on November 18 (Wednesday) with its first day observing the ritual of nahay khay. Lohanda and Kharna will follow it on November 19 (Thursday). The third and fourth days are the main when Vratins, main devotees observing the strenuous fast will perform Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings) on November 20 (Friday) and Usha Arghya (morning offerings) on November 21 (Saturday) to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Like any religious ceremonies and festivals in India, people too engage in wishing on Chhath Puja. Apart from WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIF video greetings, there is more excitement for sending photos of divine avatar of Chhathi Maiya, the Goddess invoked to be worshipped along with the Sun God. We bring to you a collection of beautiful Chhath Puja 2020 images in HD, Chhathi Maiya photos, Chhath images and wallpapers, quotes and greetings to wish your near and dear ones a very Happy Chhath Puja 2020.

For the uninitiated, Chhath Puja is the only ancient Vedic Hindu festival. Many interesting facts around the festival will make you look forward to this festival, which falls precisely six days after the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali. Chhath Puja involves no idol worship, quite unlike other Hindu festivals that mostly witnesses worshipping of massive idols of the deities. Chhath Puja is performed in honour of Surya, the Sun who is responsible for providing and supporting life on the earth. Apart from Surya, his consorts Usha (dawn) and Sandhya (dusk) are also worshipped. Usha, the Vedic Hindu Goddess is the younger wife and is also called Chhathi Maiya, the goddess extensively worshipped by devotees during the four-day festival.

Apart from the photos of Surya Devta and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath Puja Ghat images, pictures of Vratins standing in water during Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya are also popular. A Ghat is a place temporarily prepared near water bodies such as lake, river or seaside for the devotees to worship during the sunrise and sunset time. The sight of a row of diyas adorning Chhath Puja ghats is simply mindblowing. One will also commonly find koshiya, a canopy made by using five sugarcane sticks and tied with a yellow cloth and inside it, a huge diya is placed. Take a look at some of the most beautiful photos of Chhath Puja, which you can send to your family and friends celebrating the mahaparv.

Chhath Puja Images in HD for Free Download

Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chhathi Maiya Photo

Photo Credits: Amazon India

Whatsapp message reads: Is Shubh Divas Par Hum Dharm Ki Adharm Par Vijay Ki, Khushiya Manaye! Wishing You a Happy Chhath Puja. Chhathi Maiya Ki Jai, Maa Sabhi Ki Manokamna Pura Kare.

Suryadev or Deenanath Image

Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chhath Puja Photo - Women Worshipping the Sun and Chhathi Maiya

Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chhath Puja Wallpaper - Vratins During Mahaparv of Chhath

Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons

Wishing You All a Very Happy Chhath Puja 2020

Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons

May Chhathi Maiya Grant All Your Wishes This Chhath Puja 2020

Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons

Beautiful Picture of a Chhath Puja Ghat

Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chhath Puja Stickers With WhatsApp Message

Photo Credits: File Image

WhatsApp message reads: Chhath Pooja Kaa Paawan Parb Hei Surya Dev Kee Poojaa Kaa Parb, Karro Milkarke Surya Devata Ko Pranaam, Or Bolo Sookh Santee De Apaarr, Happy Chhath Pooja 2020.

While the above list is all about Chhath Puja images, photos and wallpapers, we bring to you another collection dedicated to wishes and greetings in Hindi, Bhojpuri and English. It will include - Chhath Puja Wishes in English, Chhath Puja Quotes in Hindi, Chhath Puja Status in Bhojpuri, Chhath Puja Status for Whatsapp in Maithili, Chhath Puja Quotes in Bhojpuri, and Chhath Puja Wishes in Hindi Font. We wish everyone celebrating the mahaparv, a Happy Chhath Puja 2020.

