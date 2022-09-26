Islamabad/Dhaka, September 26: Muslims in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia will attempt moon sighting today. The sighting of moon will mark culmination of Islamic month of Safar and beginning of Rabi al-Awwal 2022, also spelt as Rabi Ul Awwal and Rabi Ul Awal. We will provide live news updates on Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 moon sighting in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia here. Stay connected with us to get live updates on Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 moon sighting from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia. Rabi Ul Awwal 2022: Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on This Day; Eid Milad Un Nabi Date To Be Announced.

Islamic calendar follows lunar cycle meaning a month lasts for either 29 or 30 days. Muslims look for the new moon on 29th day of each month. If the moon is sighted, a new month begins the next. If the moon is not sighted on 29th day, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month commences the next day. For a large section of Muslims in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia, September 26 is 29th day of the ongoing Safar month.

Hence, if the new moon is sighted today, Rabi al-Awwal 2022 in will begin from September 27. In case the moon is not sighted, the ongoing Safar month will complete 30 days on September 27. Subsequently, Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 will start from September 28.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia:

Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid is celebrated by a section of Muslims on 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal month to commemorate Prophet Mohammed's birthday. Following the moon sighting if Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 begins from September 27, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia will fall on October 8. If Rabi Ul Awwal month commences from September 28, Muslims will observe Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 on October 9.