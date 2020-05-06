Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate The Nobel Laureate Birth With Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Greetings

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every year May 7 is celebrated as Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, as on this day the great Indian polymath was born. Rabindranath Tagore birthplace is Calcutta, now known as Kolkata. Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is an annual cultural festival celebrated by Bengalis around the world. This day falls on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh. On Rabindranath Tagore's birthday, various cultural programmes, events, poetries, dramas and dance are organised by various schools and colleges of Bengal.

On the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, people from the field of art and literature pay tribute to his work. Tagore's birth anniversary is largely celebrated at Santiniketan, Birbhum in West Bengal, chiefly in Visva-Bharati University, the institution founded by Tagore himself for the cultural, social and educational upliftment of the students as well as the society. Rabindranath Tagore is the first non-European to win Noble Prize in Literature in the year 1913. Tagore modernised Bengali art by spurning rigid classical forms and resisting linguistic strictures. His novels, stories, songs, dance-dramas, and essays spoke to topics political and personal. Rabindranath Tagore's composition Jana Gana Mana and Amar Shonar Bangla was chosen by India and Bangladesh respectively as their national anthem.

As we celebrate Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020, we bring you greetings and messages that you may send to your family and friends on the birthday of the great Indian poet and artist.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020!

Rabindranath Tagore died on August 7, 1941, leaving with us his well-known works like Gitanjali, Gora, Nastanirh, Jogajog to name a few. Every Indian should learn and appreciate the work of the great artist on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020.