Happy Radha Ashtami 2021! There is a tradition of calling out the name of Radha and Shyam together because it is believed that without Radha Shyam is incomplete. Perhaps this is the reason why this mythological coincidence has exists that while Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month, Radhashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami date of Shukla Paksha. Radha Rani's birth anniversary is celebrated on Radhashtami. On this day, there is a special celebration in the entire Brajdham and especially in the rainy season. It is believed that the worship of Krishna Janmashtami remains incomplete without worshiping Radha on Radhashtami. This year Radhashtami is falling on 14th September. On the occasion to celebrate Radha Ashtami 2021, we bring a collection of Radha Ashtami images, Radha Ashtami HD wallpapers, Radha photos, Radharani images, Radha Ashtami 2021 wishes, Radhastami messages in Hindi and more to greet each other a very Happy Radha Ashtami 2021. These can be downloaded for free and sent as WhatsApp messages, set as status on messaging apps as well as social media platforms.

Bhadrapada month is completely dedicated to the worship of Lord Krishna and Radha. In this month Radhashtami is celebrated fifteen days after Krishna Janmashtami. Which is celebrated on the Ashtami date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. According to the Panchang, this year Ashtami date will be from 03.11 am on September 13 to 01.09 am on September 14. To celebrate the day we have for you Radha Ashtami 2021 images, Radha Ashtami messages, Radha Ashtami wishes. Radha Ashtami greetings, Happy Radha Ashtami images, Happy Radhastami HD images, Radhastami 2021 images, Radhastami 2021 time, Radhastami photos, Radhastami WhatsApp Status, Radhastami WhatsApp messages, Radhastami wallpapers, and more.

Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radhey Radhey! Aap Sabhi Ko Radha Ashtami Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radhey Krishna! Jahan Radha, Wahan Krishna. Radha Ashtami Ke Pawan Avsar Par Mera Sadar Pranam Sweekar Karein.

Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radha Rani Ji Ka Aashirwad Aap Par Sada Bana Rahe. Radha Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radha Ashtami Ke Iss Pavan Avsar Par Aap Sabhi Ko Dheron Badhai.

Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prem Ko Bhi Khud Par Guman Hai Kyunki, Radha Krishna Ka Prem Har Dil Mein Virajman Hai, Radha Ashtami Ki Hardik Badhai

Radha Ashtami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online

To make the Radha Ashtami wishes much more interesting and colourful you can download Radha Ashtami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. Pair the beautiful wallpapers, greetings, wishes, messages and images of Radharani that will add to the festive spirit. HERE is the download link.

We wish you all a very Happy Radha Ashtami 2021 once again. So go ahead and commemorate the special day celebrating Radha’s birthday, do download the compilation of Radha Ashtami wishes, Radha Ashtami images, Radha Ashtami HD wallpapers, Radha Ashtami greetings, Radhe-Krishna photos, Radharani images, and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).