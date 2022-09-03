Radha Ashtami is the annual celebration of the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha. Celebrated on the Ashtami tithi in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, Radha Ashtami 2022 will be celebrated on September 4. This annual observance is celebrated with great enthusiasm by devotees across the country. Also known as Radha Jayanti, the festival suggests that the Goddess Radha is very much an aspect of the cultural-religious faith system governing people's social life. As we prepare to celebrate Radha Ashtami 2022, people are sure to wonder about the significance of this festival and how to celebrate Radha Ashtami and Radha Ashtami 2022 Puja Vidhi. Here's everything you need to know about this observance. Radha Ashtami 2022 Live Darshan To Be Telecast For the First Time in Barsana and Braj Region on September 4; Get Details Here.

When is Radha Ashtami 2022?

Radha Ashtami 2022 will be celebrated on September 4. Radha Ashtami is the annual observance that celebrates the birth of Goddess Radha - the chief consort of Lord Krishna. Radha Ashtami is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Radha Ashtami 2022 tithi begins at 12:28 on September 3, 2022, and will go on till 10:39 on September 4, 2022. Since the Ashtami tithi sunrise will occur on September 4, this day is marked as Radha Ashtami. Radha Ashtami 2022 Greetings & Messages: Lovely HD Images & Wallpapers To Share With Loved Ones To Celebrate Goddess Radha’s Birth.

Significance of Radha Ashtami

Radha Ashtami celebration is considered to be very important for those who revere Goddess Radha along with God Krishna. People often observe a Radha Ashtami fast and celebrate this day with great fervour and enthusiasm. Radhashtami is ceremoniously celebrated in the Braj area. On Radhastami, Radha Krishna idols are traditionally dressed entirely in flowers. Additionally, Radhashtami is the only day on which devotees may receive darshan of Radha's feet. On all other days, they remain covered.

We hope that this Radha Ashtami celebration fills your life with all the love, light and happiness. Happy Radha Ashtami!

