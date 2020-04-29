Raja Ravi Varma 172nd Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About One of the Greatest Indian Painters in History

Raja Ravi Varma Birth Anniversary (Photo Credits: File Image)

Not many people know about Raja Ravi Varma, but those who do, they do know that he is widely regarded as one of the best painters in the world. Raja Ravi Varma is also considered to be the greatest painters in history when it comes to Indian art. It will be Raja Ravi Varma’s 172nd birth anniversary this year, on April 29, i.e. Wednesday. As India observes the birth anniversary to the decorated painter this week, we at LatestLY, bring you some of the most interesting facts and things about Raja Ravi Varma’s illustrious life and career, that will delight you for sure. Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan Feature on a Special Edition Calendar Themed on Raja Ravi Varma’s Paintings, and They Look Breathtakingly Royal (View Pics).

1. Raja Ravi Varma was born on April 29, 1848, in Kilimanoor, Travancore (present-day Kerala), in an aristocratic family, which had a great history of producing consorts of princesses of the Travancore Royal Family.

2. As Raja Ravi Varma turned 18, he was married to Bhageerthi Bayi, a 12-year-old daughter, of the Royal House of Mavelikkara, a major part of Travancore kingdom. The couple was blessed with five children, of whom two were sons and three daughters.

3. It is a little-known fact that Raja Ravi Varma was patronised by Ayilyam Thirunal, the next-in-line Maharaja of Travancore.

4. After winning an exhibition at Vienna in 1873, Raja Ravi Varma received global recognition and widespread acclaim in less time.

5. Not many people know that Raja Ravi Varma’s won 3 Gold medals for his paintings sent at an exhibition, i.e. World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, in 1893. 11-Year-Old From Nigeria Creates Realistic Paintings, Wins Praise Globally! Check Pics And Video of His Artworks.

6. Raja Ravi Varma was renowned for the paintings of Hindu Gods and Goddesses, Indian women, and depicting scenes from Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Puranas.

7. Raja Ravi Varma started a printing press in Gorakhpur in 1894, on the advice of the then PM of Travancore T. Madhava Rao. It is said that the Raja Ravi Varma Press was one of the most innovative and largest printing presses in India at that time.

8. Viceroy Lord Curzon, on behalf of the British King-Emperor, honoured Raja Ravi Varma with the Kaisar-i-Hind Gold medal in 1904.

9. Due to his vast contribution in the field of arts, the government of Kerala began an award, i.e. Raja Ravi Varma Puraskaram, for those people who excelled in the field of arts. It is a little-known fact that a crater on Mercury was named after Raja Ravi Varma, in 2013.

10. Raja Ravi Varma has been credited for his style of integrating Western and European aesthetics with Indian style of contemporary arts and design. He is also regarded as the father figure of modern Indian art.

11. Some of his major works are ‘Mohini playing with a ball’, ‘Yashoda and Krishna’, ‘Damayanti Talking to a Swan’, ‘Shakuntala’, ‘Shantanu and Matsyagandha’ among many more.

Raja Ravi Varma breathed his last on October 2, 1906. He left behind an unmatched legacy. Several films and novels were made and written on Raja Ravi Varma’s life and works.

Disclaimer: The above information is collated from several sources on the Internet; the author and LatestLY do not vouch for its authenticity. We hope you would have enjoyed reading them and would love to share with your friends.