Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner! Rakhee is a traditional Indian festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. A holy string is tied by sisters to their brothers and it symbolises that love, support and protection. However, on this day women dress up and also apply Mehendi on their hands which is linked with brother's longevity of life according to legends. Not only does mehndi make hands look pretty but also signifies auspicious and positive vibes. Desi people understand how shubh (lucky) Mehendi is considered as it is even used during weddings or other holy functions. However, if you are looking for gaming Mehendi designs, right from Arabic style, Indian or simple vine, we bring you simple yet chic Mehandi patterns and henna designs for Raksha Bandhan. T

The Hindu festival that celebrates the sibling bond between brothers and sisters will fall on August 3, 2020. Women usually look for mehndi designs for Rakhi festival, beautiful mehndi designs for Raksha Bandhan, simple mehndi designs for kids, simple mehndi designs backhand, simple mehndi designs for hands step by step. But fret not we are here with a list of selected Mehndi designs and tutorials.

Here's a collection of easy mehndi designs for Raksha Bandhan, latest mehndi designs for Raksha Bandhan, mehndi design for Raksha Bandhan Arabic, Mehandi designs for Rrakshabandhan, and more. Check out!

Easy Vine Mehendi Pattern

Back Full Hand Mehendi Design

Beautiful Mehndi Patterns

Intricate Mehandi Design

Simple Backhand Mehendi Design

Easy Mehndi Tutorial

Beautiful Mehendi Finger Design

Large Flower Mehendi Design

Easy Mehndi Designs For Raksha Bandhan (Watch Video)

If you want your Mehendi to look darker, all you have to do is make a sugar lemon syrup and apply it on your Mehendi only after the design is dried up. Once the Mehendi design is soaked up with sugar lemon syrup you can remove it and voila you will have darker mehndi stain.

