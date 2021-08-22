Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021! The festival of Raksha Bandhan is such a gem of a festival celebrated in the Indian culture that celebrates the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. Rakshabandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of Shravan month. While it is considered as the festival that celebrates brothers and sisters, but according to different places and folk traditions, it is considered as the festival of Rakshabandhan in other forms as well. However, if you are searching for the latest Raksha Bandhan 2021 wishes in Hindi, then we have it all for you. Check out this collection of Rakhi messages for sisters and brothers, images with quotes, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers, which you can download for free and share over social media.

This festival is about protection and showing your gratitude to whoever you choose to protect you and tie a Raksha sutra around their rest. Lord Krishna told Yudhishthira about the Raksha Bandhan thread (Rakhi) that celebrates the festival with the army to protect the Pandavas. There are many stories related to Rakshabandhan and to celebrate the day you can share Raksha Bandhan 2021 wishes in Hindi, Raksha Bandhan greetings with their loved ones through WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, Hike, LinkedIn, and on other platforms. Check out some of the best messages and WhatsApp stickers which you can use to send your wishes:

Raksha Bandhan Shayari (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teri Khushi Hi Meri Duniya Hai Meri Pyari Behen. Raksha Bandhan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Raksha Bandhan Shayari (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yah Lamha Kuch Khaas Hai, Behen Ke Haathon Mein Bhai Ka Haath Hai, O Behna Tere Liye Mere Paas Kuch Khaas Hai, Tere Sukoon Ke Khatir Meri Behna, Tera Bhai Humesha Tere Saath Hai.

Raksha Bandhan Shayari (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khush Kismat Hoti Hai Woh Behen, Jiske Sar Par Bhai Ka Haath Hota Hai, Har Pareshani Mein Uska Saath Hota Hai, Ladna Jhagdna Phir Pyar Se Manana Tabhi Toh ISS Rishte Mein Itna Pyar Hota Hai.

Raksha Bandhan Shayari (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chawal Ki Khusboo Aur Kesar Ka Shringar, Rakhi, Tilak, Mithai Aur Khushion Ki Bauchar, Bahno Ka Saath Aur Besumar Pyar, Mubarak Ko Aapko Rakhi Ka Tyohar.

Raksha Bandhan Shayari (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yaad Aata Hai Aksar Woh Guzra Jamana, Teri Mithi Si Awaz Mein Bhaiya Kahkar Bulana, Woh School Ke Liye Subah Mujhko Jagana, Aayi Hai Rakhi Lekar Didi, Yahi Hai Bhai-Behen Ke Pyar Ka Tarana.

Raksha Bandhan 2021 GIF!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes: Best Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Images for Sisters

Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers

Here's to making your wishes much colourful and interesting over WhatsApp. You can share these Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers downloaded from PlayStore to convey your messages and greetings via these colourful playful stickers.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes: Best Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Images for Sisters

Happy Raksha Bandhan once again, everyone! On the day of Raksha Bandhan, brothers and sisters also worship together. After this, Roli, Akshat, Kumkum and deep decorate the Rakhi thali by lighting it. Keeping colourful rakhis in this plate, they worship it, then sisters apply tilak on the foreheads of brothers with kumkum, roli and akshat. After this, a rakhi made of silk string is tied on the right wrist of the brother and sisters while tying Rakhi pray for brother's long life and happiness and progress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2021 06:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).