Happy Rama Ekadashi 2021! The last Ekadashi of Chaturmas will be celebrated on November 1, 2021, Monday i.e. Kartik Month Rama Ekadashi 2021. According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month is also known as Rama Ekadashi. This Ekadashi has been named after Maa Lakshmi and aims at pleasing the Goddess. It is said that the fasting on Rama Ekadashi is very important among all the other Ekadashis that fall throughout the year. It is believed that people who fast on Rama Ekadashi are blessed with wealth. To celebrate the day you can share happiness with your loved ones via Rama Ekadashi 2021 greetings, Rama Ekadashi images, Rama Ekadashi messages, Rama Ekadashi wallpapers, Rama Ekadashi wishes. Rama Ekadashi 2021 Date, Significance & Puja Muhurat: From Puja Vidhi to Vrat Katha, Everything You Need To Know About the Festival.

On the day of Rama Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu is also worshiped along with Goddess Lakshmi today. On this day, Keshav Swaroop, the full-fledged avatar of God, is worshipped. The fast of Ekadashi starts after sunset on the tenth evening and after sunrise on Dwadashi Tithi. In Chaturmas, Lord Vishnu rests in Hades and during this time, Lord Shiva is entrusted the responsibility of the earth. There is a belief that during Chaturmas, Lord Shiva travels the earth with Mother Parvati. By observing fast on this day, it is said that all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled. To share best wishes on this day you can share Rama Ekadashi greetings, Rama Ekadashi images, Rama Ekadashi messages, Rama Ekadashi wallpapers, and Rama Ekadashi wishes with loved ones.

Happy Rama Ekadashi (File Image)

Worship of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati is also considered important in Chaturmas. Rama Ekadashi has special significance in Hinduism. According to religious beliefs, those who observe a fast on Rama Ekadashi and worship Mata Lakshmi along with Lord Vishnu, their home gets rid of misery, poverty and negativity. There is an increase in the happiness, prosperity and wealth in the house. Moksha is also attained by the grace of Lord Vishnu.

