Rama Ekadashi 2021! According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month is celebrated as Rama Ekadashi. This year Rama Ekadashi fast will be observed on Monday, November 01. On the day of Rama Ekadashi, along with Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, opulence and splendour, is also worshiped on this day. This day is followed by the festival of Diwali. Rama Ekadashi is the best day to worship Goddess Lakshmi before Diwali as you know that Mata Lakshmi is also called Rama, on Kartik Ekadashi Rama is also worshiped with Lord Vishnu, hence it is called Rama Ekadashi.

Rama Ekadashi 2021 Date

According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month is starting from 02.27 pm on October 31, till 01.21 pm on the next day, November 1. One can fast on Udayatithi, so Rama Ekadashi fast will be kept on Monday, November 01.

Rama Ekadashi 2021 Muhurta

Indra Yoga of November 01 will last till 09:05 at night. This year Rama Ekadashi fast will be observed in Indra Yoga. Indra Yoga is considered auspicious and on this day, Rahukaal starts from 07:56 am till 09:19 am. Rahu Kaal is considered a taboo period for worship and auspicious works. In such a case, you can worship Rama Ekadashi at any time of the day except Rahu Kaal.

Significance of Rama Ekadashi

Rama Ekadashi holds special significance in Hinduism. According to religious beliefs, those who observe a fast on Rama Ekadashi and worship Mata Lakshmi along with Lord Vishnu, their home gets rid of misery, poverty and negativity. There is an increase in the happiness, prosperity and wealth of the house. Moksha is also attained by the grace of Lord Vishnu.

In Chaturmas, Lord Vishnu rests in Hades. During this, Lord Shiva entrusts the responsibility of the earth. There is a belief that even in Chaturmas, Lord Shiva travels the earth with Mother Parvati. Therefore, worship of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati is also considered important in Chaturmas.

