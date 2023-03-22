Melbourne, March 22: It is once again that time of the year when Muslims across the world including Australia, New Zealand, the UK, US are eagerly waiting for Ramadan. For this, Moon sighting committees in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, US will assemble today for Ramadan 2023 moon sighting. Stay with Latestly for the Ramadan 2023 moon sighting in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, US live news updates. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates: Ramzan 1444 Crescent Not Sighted, Fasting to Start From March 23.

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, assumes extra significance for Muslims worldwide. The moon sighting is conducted to determine the Ramadan 2023 date in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, US. Depending on the moon sighting, an Islamic month goes on for 29 or 30 days. It is because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month begins and Muslims welcome a new month. If the moon is not sighted, the new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days.