The moon sighting committee in Australia has said that the Ramzan 1444 crescent has not been sighted in Sydney and Canberra. Accordingly, March 24, 2023, will be the first day of Ramzan 1444, said Dr. Shabbir Ahmed, Coordinator Moonsighting Australia. Meanwhile, announcement from other Australian states are awaited.
The Ramzan 1444 moon was not sighted in New Zealand on March 23, the Hilal Committee of FlANZ announced today. Accordingly, March 24, 2023, will be the first day of Ramzan 1444. Fasting will also commence on Friday.
Melbourne, March 22: It is once again that time of the year when Muslims across the world including Australia, New Zealand, the UK, US are eagerly waiting for Ramadan. For this, Moon sighting committees in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, US will assemble today for Ramadan 2023 moon sighting.
Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, assumes extra significance for Muslims worldwide. The moon sighting is conducted to determine the Ramadan 2023 date in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, US. Depending on the moon sighting, an Islamic month goes on for 29 or 30 days. It is because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.
If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month begins and Muslims welcome a new month. If the moon is not sighted, the new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days.