Riyadh, March 21: Muslims in Saudi Arabia will look for the Ramadan 2023 moon this evening, sighting of which will mark beginning of the holy month. Officials of moon sighting committees will gather to determine whether the Ramadan 2023 moon is visible. This evening is also called Chand Raat. The Ramadan 2023 moon sighting is conducted to confirm date for start of the month of fasting, also known as Ramzan. LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Ramadan 2023 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. Stay with us to get Ramadan moon sighting live news updates.

Ramadan is the ninth month in Islamic calendar, which is based on lunar cycle. It means a month lasts for either 29 or 30 days depending on the moon sighting. On 29th day of each month, Muslims look for the moon. If the moon is sighted, a new month begins. If the moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Ramadan 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia:

Currently, Islamic month of Shaban is ongoing in Saudi Arabia. Today (March 21) marks 29th of Shaban. Therefore, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will look for the new moon this evening. If the moon is sighted, Ramadan 2023 in Saudi Arabia shall begin and Muslims will observe their first fast on March 22. However, if the moon is not sighted today, Shaban will complete 30 days on March 22. Subsequently, Ramadan fasting will commence from March 23. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

The month of Ramadan will last for either 29 or 30 days. Muslims will celebrate Eid Ul Fitr 2023 or Eid al-Fitr once Ramadan ends. We will provide live news updates on Eid al-Fitr 2023 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia in April. Meanwhile, stay connected with us her for live news updates on the Ramadan 2023 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

