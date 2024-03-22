New Delhi, March 22: Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, and throughout India are observing the eleventh Roza of Ramzan today, March 22, and are preparing for the twlefth Roza on March 22. The holy month of Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, began on March 12 after the crescent moon was sighted on the evening of March 11. This sacred month is a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, charity, and humanitarian activities for Muslims worldwide, with fasting being one of the five pillars of Islam.

From dawn until dusk, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs as an act of worship and obedience to Allah. The day starts with Sehri, a pre-dawn meal eaten before the Fajr (morning) prayer, and ends with Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast after sunset. Ramadan Explained: Why and How Do Muslims Fast? Are There Exemptions From Fasting? What Are Some Cultural and Social Traditions Associated With Ramadan?

As the twelfth Roza approaches, Muslims in various Indian cities follow different Sehri and Iftar timings, based on their geographical location and celestial observations. In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and other major Indian cities, Muslim communities adhere to a schedule tailored to their local time zones. Ramadan 2024 Dos and Don'ts: Know What Is Allowed and Not Allowed During the Sacred Fasting Month.

City Sehri Iftar Hyderabad 05:05 AM 06:29 PM Delhi 05:02 AM 06:35 PM Ahmadabad 05:25 AM 06:53 PM Surat 05:25 AM 06:51 PM Mumbai 05:26 AM 06:51 PM Pune 05:22 AM 06:47 PM Bengaluru 05:10 AM 06:32 PM Chennai 04:59 AM 06:21 PM Kolkata 04:22 AM 05:50 PM Kanpur 04:51 AM 06:22 PM

This meticulous approach ensures compliance with fasting requirements while accommodating regional differences. Moreover, Ramadan is not just about abstaining from physical indulgences; it’s also a period for spiritual growth and self-discipline. Muslims engage in increased prayers, recitation of the Quran, and acts of kindness throughout the month.

The collective spirit of unity and empathy during Ramadan strengthens community bonds and fosters compassion towards others. Looking ahead, the end of Ramadan will be marked by Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid ul-Fitr, which is celebrated upon the sighting of the crescent moon, signaling the end of the fasting period. This joyous occasion is celebrated with prayers, feasting, and the exchange of gifts, symbolising gratitude, forgiveness, and a renewal of faith.

