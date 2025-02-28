Mumbai, February 28: Muslims in India, Saudi Arabia and many other countries are gearing up for the Ramadan 2025 moon sighting ritual today, February 28, following which the fasting month, also called Ramzan, would commence. In simple words, Ramadan 2025 date in India, Saudi Arabia and several other countries will be determined based on sighting of the moon this evening, also known as Chand Raat. LatestLY brings to you Ramadan 2025 moon sighting live news updates from Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, Morocco, Qatar, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, UK, US, Canada, Australia and other countries.

Why is moon sighting important of Muslims? The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle. It means a month lasts for either 29 or 30 days. On the evening of 29th day of each month (Chand Raat), Muslims as well as Ruet-e-Hilal committees (moon sighting panel) look for the crescent moon. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month concludes and a new month begins from the next day. If the moon is not sighted, a new month starts after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Ramadan Fasting Tips: From Staying Hydrated to Mindful Eating, Things That Can Help You With Fasting in the Holiest Islamic Month.

Ramadan 2025 Date in India, Saudi Arabia and Other Countries

In countries like India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Malaysia, February 28th corresponds to the 29th of Shabaan 1446, the month before Ramadan. Accordingly, if the moon is sighted on February 28, Ramadan 1446 shall commence from March 1, 2025 and Muslims will observe their first Roza (fast) on the same day. In case the moon remains invisible on February 28, Shabaan month will complete 30 days on March 1. Subsequently, the first Roza of Ramadan 1446 will be observed on March 2. Ramadan Explained: Why and How Do Muslims Fast? Are There Exemptions From Fasting? What Are Some Cultural and Social Traditions Associated With Ramadan?

Contrary to the general perception, Ramadan is not a festival. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims consider it to be holy month because it is believed that the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. During Ramadan, Muslims observe strict fast by abstaining from food, drink and other physical needs from dawn till dusk, everyday. Fasting is mandatory for all adult and healthy Muslims to help them learn self-discipline and self-restraint.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).