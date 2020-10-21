The traditional performance on the Ramayana epic, Ramlila is a treat to watch for devotees across the country. Ayodhya ki Ramleela receives thousands of crowds every year as artists depict the life of Lord Rama on stage in a series of scenes that include song, narration, recital and dialogues. Because of the pandemic, artists are performing without spectators for Ramleela 2020, and it is streamed each day, live on Doordarshan channel. After the successful telecast of Ramlia day one, two, three and four, DD National will host the event, live on its channel tonight at 7:00 pm. In this article, we bring you how you can watch the live streaming of Ramlila day five on DD national.

Ramlila is a dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, who is believed to be the seventh avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu and the central figure of Ramayana. The play is an entire saga of good over evil, and it occurs during the nine nights of Navratri celebration. Ramlila ends on the last day, after the giant grotesque effigies of demon Ravana are burnt, typically with fireworks.

If you have missed out watching the episodes online, you can still catch them online. After Ramlila day 4, it is time for the live streaming of the next day. Catch the telecast of Ramleela 2020 day five on DD National and its YouTube channel, live from Ayodhya.

Watch Ramlila Day 5 Live Streaming on DD National:

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the longstanding tradition of Ramlila has found the virtual way of reaching the mass. From October 17, DD National is hosting the event live on its channel for the audience to enjoy the traditional play from their home.

