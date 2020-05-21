Ramzan 2020 Schedule: Sehri and Iftar Timings for May 21 in Mumbai, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata and Other Cities of India

No mass iftars in 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak | File Image | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sehri and iftar timings are essential to be noted by practicing Muslims during the month of Ramadan. Since they are religiously duty-bound to fast from dawn to dusk, it is necessitated to note the exact timing when the abeyance from food and water should begin, and when it should end. Below is Ramzan schedule for May 21 of some of the prominent cities of India. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

Before checking the timings, the reader should be informed that iftar - or the fast breaking time - begins two minutes after sunset. A person can determine the time of iftar by checking the daily sunset time. The period when iftar begins also marks the starting time of Maghrib prayers.

Similarly, the sehri period ends 10 minutes before the start of Fajr prayers. A person can check the local Fajr starting time through the calendar or internet, and begin his fast from 10 minutes preceding the start of Fajr. In case the calculation sounds tough, the reader can check the city-wise iftar and sehri timings below.

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Mumbai

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 21 MAY 2020 04:31 AM 7:10 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Bhopal

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 21 MAY 2020 04:02 AM 7:00 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Lucknow

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 21 MAY 2020 03:38 AM 6:52 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Patna

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 21 MAY 2020 03:25 AM 6:33 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Kolkata

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 21 MAY 2020 03:21 AM 6:15 PM

For timings of other cities of India, readers are recommended to check their local sunset and Fajr timings, to determine the iftar and sehri schedule. Alternatively, they can also visit UrduPoint, select their respective cities and download the timetable of Ramadan 2020.