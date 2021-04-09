Ramzan, also known as Ramadan or Ramdhan is an Islamic month where Muslims worldwide observe fasting. Ramazan comes after Shaban and it is the ninth month as per the Islamic calendar. The annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam which lasts for 29 or 30 days depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan this year will begin on April 14, 2021, tentatively depending on the sighting of the moon. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Ramadhan 2021 timetable in India along with Iftar and Sehr timing.

The morning meal before sunrise is known as Sehr while the time when the fast is broken in the evening during sunset is known as Iftar. Fasting from sunrise to sunset is fard which means obligatory, for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic or menstruating. While fasting, Muslims should not only refrain from food and drink but also avoid tobacco products, sexual relations, and sinful behaviour. Now let us take a look at the Ramazan 2021 timetable in India.

Roza Date Sehr Iftaar 1 14 April 2021 05:07 18:56 2 15 April 2021 05:06 18:56 3 16 April 2021 05:05 18:57 4 17 April 2021 05:04 18:57 5 18 April 2021 05:03 18:57 6 19 April 2021 05:03 18:57 7 20 April 2021 05:02 18:58 8 21 April 2021 05:01 18:58 9 22 April 2021 05:00 18:58 10 23 April 2021 04:59 18:59 11 24 April 2021 04:58 18:59 12 25 April 2021 04:58 18:59 13 26 April 2021 04:57 19:00 14 27 April 2021 04:56 19:00 15 28 April 2021 04:55 19:00 16 29 April 2021 04:54 19:01 17 30 April 2021 04:54 19:01 18 01 May 2021 04:53 19:01 19 02 May 2021 04:52 19:02 20 03 May 2021 04:51 19:02 21 04 May 2021 04:51 19:02 22 05 May 2021 04:50 19:03 23 06 May 2021 04:49 19:03 24 07 May 2021 04:49 19:03 25 08 May 2021 04:48 19:04 26 09 May 2021 04:47 19:04 27 10 May 2021 04:47 19:04 28 11 May 2021 04:46 19:05 29 12 May 2021 04:46 19:05 30 13 May 2021 04:45 19:06

Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, prayers will have to be observed from home as due to lockdown guidelines religious places are shut for outsiders. We wish all Muslims a very Happy Ramadhan 2021, stay safe with your family, and dedicate your maximum time for worship in this holy month.

