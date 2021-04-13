Mumbai, April 13: Muslims in India will mark the first day of Ramzan 2021, also spelt as Ramadan, tomorrow, April 14. Throughout Ramzan, Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast in order to learn and implement self-discipline and self-restrain in their lives. They consume a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and abstain from food and water till the sunset. They break their fast with Iftar (evening meal). For Sehri and Iftar, Muslims need to know timings of the sunrise and sunset. Here's why we bring to you timetable of Ramzan 2021 for Sehri and Iftar timings on April 14 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities in India. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar vary by a few minutes from cities to cities. Sehri ends around 10 minutes prior to the time for Fajr prayer begins. Iftar meal can be consumed when Maghrib begins meaning two minutes post-sunset. Scroll down to check timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for April 14.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 14:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 14 April 2021 05:07 18:56

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 14:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 14 April 2021 04:35 18:49

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 14:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 14 April 2021 04:23 18:32

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 14:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 14 April 2021 04:33 19:08

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 14:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 14 April 2021 04:45 18:22

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 14:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 14 April 2021 04:46 18:50

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 14:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 14 April 2021 04:00 17:57

To check timings for Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, you can check this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

