Mumbai, May 5: Ramazan 2021 is approaching its end in India with Muslims completing 22 fasts (roza). Muslims in India will observe their 23rd roza of Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, on May 6. Since fasting in Ramzan is mandatory for all healthy Muslims, they follow strict rules during the holy month. They consume Sehri, a pre-dawn meal, and abstain from all types of food and water during the day. They break their fast when the sun goes down. The evening meal is called Iftar. The timing for Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and sunset. Therefore, LatestLY brings to you the timetable of Ramzan 2021 for Sehri and Iftar timings on May 6 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities in India. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri can be consumed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer, meaning before the sunrise. Iftar time starts with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Srinagar for the 23rd roza on May 6. Eid 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on May 6:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 23 6 May 2021 04:49 19:03

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on May 6:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 23 6 May 2021 04:09 19:02

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on May 6:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 23 6 May 2021 03:59 18:43

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on May 6:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 23 6 May 2021 04:02 19:26

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on May 6:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 23 6 May 2021 04:31 18:26

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on May 6:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 23 6 May 2021 04:23 19:01

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on May 6:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 23 6 May 2021 03:40 18:06

To check timings for Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, you can check this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

