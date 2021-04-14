Mumbai, April 14: Muslims in India will observe their second fast (Roza) of the month of Ramzan 2021, also spelt as Ramadan, tomorrow, April 15. Fasting in Ramzan, one of the five pillars of Islam, is mandatory for all health Muslims. During Ramzan, Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. They consume pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and break their fast at Iftar (evening meal) when the sun sets. You would be looking for timings of sunrise and sunset for Sehri and Iftar on April 15. Therefore, we have come up with Ramzan 2021 timetable which contains Sehri and Iftar timings for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar and other major cities in India. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar vary by a few minutes from cities to cities. Sehri ends around 10 minutes prior to the time when Fajr prayer begins. Iftar meal can be consumed when call for Maghrib prayer begins, meaning two minutes after the sunset. Below are the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for April 14. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 15:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 2 15 April 2021 05:06 18:56

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 15:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 2 15 April 2021 04:33 18:49

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 15:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 2 15 April 2021 04:22 18:32

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 15:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 2 15 April 2021 04:31 19:09

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on April 15:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 2 14 April 2021 04:42 18:54

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 15:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 2 15 April 2021 04:45 18:50

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 15:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 2 15 April 2021 03:59 17:58

