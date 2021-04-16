Mumbai, April 16: Practising Muslims are observing dawn-to-dusk fast, called Roza, in the ongoing Ramzan (Ramadan) month. All healthy Muslims are obligated to observe fast (Roza) in Ramzan. Muslims in India will observe their fourth roza tomorrow, April 17. As part of the fasting, they consume a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and give up food and water during the day. They break their fast with Iftar (evening meal) at the time of sunset. If you are looking for timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on April 17, here's Ramzan 2021 timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar and other major cities in India. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

For those who don't know, Sehri time ends around 10 minutes before Fajr prayer begins. Iftar meal can be consumed when call for Maghrib prayer starts, meaning two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for April 17. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 17:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 4 17 April 2021 05:04 18:57

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 17:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 4 17 April 2021 04:31 18:50

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 17:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 4 17 April 2021 04:19 18:33

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 17:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 4 17 April 2021 04:28 19:11

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 17:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 4 17 April 2021 04:43 18:22

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 17:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 4 17 April 2021 04:42 18:51

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 17:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 4 17 April 2021 03:57 17:58

To check timings of Sehri and Iftar for other cities in India, you can click on this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2021 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).