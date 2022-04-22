Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan, is the ninth month in the Muslim Lunar Calendar and is considered to be the most holy month according to Islamic culture which usually spans across 29-30 days of fasting and ends with a great celebration and feasting known as Eid-ul-Fitr.

It is the time when Muslims believe that God revealed the first verses of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad and is marked by Ramadan fasting, which is one of the five pillars of Islam where observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at iftar in the evening.

During this month of Ramadan, all adult Muslims keeps fast as it is one of the five pillars of Islamic faith. This obligatory fasting is known as 'Roza'. During Ramadan, apart from fasting, people indulge in prayers, reflection, charity and humanitarian activities. People all over the world fast, which is also known as Roza with friends and family and the festival continues for 29-30 days and ends with Eid-ul-Fitr.

Those who keep Roza can eat the first meal of the day, which is known as sehri, before the sunrise and they can end their fast by eating the evening meal (also known as iftar) after the sunset.

As the time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, the time of sehri and iftar is also different. Hence, it is important to keep a check on the Ramadan timings of each day.

Sehri is generally observed at morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the call for the Fajr prayer, while Iftar is observed two minutes after the sunset with a call for the Maghrib prayer.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 23:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 21 23 April 2022 05:00 18:58

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 23:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 21 23 April 2022 04:24 18:53

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 23:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 21 23 April 2022 04:13 18:36

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan.

