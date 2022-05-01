After fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims across the world will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr or Meethi Eid with the first sighting of the crescent moon. Eid is observed on the very first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, called Shawwal. People who follow Islam wait to get a glimpse of the moon after the Ramadan fast.

Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and along with UK, US, Australia and some other Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries. Eid Moon Sighting 2022, Chaand Raat Updates: Crescent Moon for Shawwal Not Sighted; Saudi Arabia, UAE To Celebrate Eid on May 2.

When will Bahrain, Lebanon, and Palestine celebrate Eid?

As per reports, Sunday, May 1 will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan in Bahrain, Lebanon, and Palestine. The three countries will observe Monday, May 2 as the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr 2022.

Hyderabad moon-sighting committee to meet at 6 pm today

According to reports, the Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon Sighting Committee) of Hyderabad will hold a meeting today at 6 pm in order to decide the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India based on the sighting of the crescent moon. The committee will sit under the supervision of Maulana Syed Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari, President of Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan at Dabeerpura in Hyderabad. The moon sighting committee has also requested Muslims to contact them if they sight the crescent moon for Shawwal.

Australia and Singapore to celebrate Eid on May 2

The Australian Fatwa Council said that Monday, May 2, will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1443 AH. "Sunday, 1st of May 2022, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1443AH," it said in a post on Instagram. Meanwhile, Singapore's Majils Ugama Islam also stated that Muslims in the country will celebrate Eid on May 2.

Check Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANIC (@anic.org.au)

Saudi Arabia did not see the moon on Saturday, due to which Eid will be celebrated here on 02 May i.e. Monday and in India the festival is celebrated a day after Saudi Arabia, according to which this festival will be celebrated in India on 03 May, Tuesday.

While the exact timing of the moon sighting in India have not been confirmed yet, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court and the moon sighting committees in the UAE, Qatar and other Arab states have announced that they will celebrate Eid on Monday, May 2.

The month of Ramadan is of 29 days or 30 days. If Eid is on Monday, then the month of Ramzan in India will be of 29 days and if Eid is on Tuesday, then the month of Ramzan will be of 30 days in India. In Arab countries, this time the month of Ramadan will be of 30 days. When Is Eid ul-Fitr 2022 in India? Know Date, Moon Sighting Time, Traditions and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Festival

After the moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, the Eid takes place in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries on the next day. This year, Eid-Ul-Fitr is expected to begin on May 2, 2022, and will end on May 3, 2022, in India.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with great enthusiasm, as the Muslim community takes part in prayers that are followed by a sermon. People wear new clothes and wish Eid Mubarak by hugging each other. Children receive gifts and money from their elders which are called Eidi.

The Eid al-Fitr date varies every year depending on the Hijri calendar, which is a lunar calendar based on the phases of the moon. Any Islamic month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

The festival marks the end of the roza from dawn to dusk during Ramadan. The fasts are observed to extend gratitude and pay respects to God for providing strength and endurance during the fasting month.

Eid is a three-day festival, but many Islamic countries implement a week-long holiday. For instance, this year the United Arab Emirates has approved a 9-day long holiday, which will start on Saturday, April 30, and the usual work will commence on Monday, May 9.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2022 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).