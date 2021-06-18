Lakshmibai, popularly known as Rani of Jhansi, was one of the central and foremost figures to have played a significant role in India’s first war of independence. The queen of Jhansi – a princely state in Uttar Pradesh – is widely remembered for her unmatched courage and charisma on the battlefield. Every year, people around the country observe the occasion of Rani Lakshmibai Punyatithi, paying their homage to the brave soul. If you are looking for the most popular and inspiring pictures and wallpapers of Rani Lakshmibai, then look no further, as we have covered it all for you. At LatestLY, we bring you one of the best collections of motivating Rani Lakshmibai photos, which you will love to share with your loved ones on this day. Rani Lakshmi Bai Death Anniversary: Five Quotes by Jhansi Ki Rani, the Fearless Warrior Queen Are a Must Read.

Rani Lakshmibai was born in Varanasi and was called ‘Chabbili’ in her childhood. Growing up she loved shooting, horsemanship, fencing, and other adventurous activities. If you are looking to spread the spirit that defined the legacy of ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’, you can upload this latest collection of Rani Lakshmibai HD pictures and wallpapers on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, and Pinterest as well.

It will be the 163rd death anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai this year. There are many things that you would find interesting about Rani Lakshmibai. If you want to know more about the life, achievements, and facts about Rani Lakshmibai’s life, then you can click here.

As June 18 nears, we at LatestLY, wish that the brave soul of Rani Lakshmibai rests in peace.

