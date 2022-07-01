Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is one of the most important Hindu festivals that falls on Dwitiya Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of Ashadha month. This year, the Rath Yatra will commence on July 1, Friday and will end on July 9, Saturday. The 8-day-long chariot festival is celebrated with full pomp and show at Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. Devotees arrive in large numbers to pray to Lord Jagannath during this festive period. As the famous Rath Yatra inches closer, scroll down to get Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes that you can send to your friends and family.

The very auspicious chariot festival is one of the oldest celebrations of the Hindu culture that was found in old Purans and Samhitas. During the Rath Yatra, processions of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra are carried out from Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple, which is approximately three kilometres from the Puri temple. The celebrations of the special festival begin in advance as devotees get ready to participate in the Rath Yatra with complete devotion. The deities of the Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra offer a ceremonial Vedic bath called Snana Yatra to them before eighteen days of the Rath Yatra. Along with other celebrations, people greet each other and send happy wishes to all their relatives on this day. For that, we've brought some Lord Jagannath Images, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, Quotes & SMS that you can forward to your close ones during Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022. Puri Rath Yatra 2022: Craftsmen Make Identical Jagannath Chariots Without Any Manuals or Modern Machines For Odisha's Annual Festival (See Pics)

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Reads: May Lord Jagannath Bring In the Best Colours of Success, Prosperity and Happiness to Your Life. Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Rath Yatra!

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Reads: Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra! On The Occasion of The Chariot Festival May You Be Blessed With Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra, and Subhadra’s Choicest Blessings.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Reads: Puri Rath Yatra 2022. I Wish That Lord Jagannath Bless You With Good Fortune And Shower You With Virtue of Truth.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Reads: Aapko Aur Apke Pariwar Ko Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Reads: Here’s Celebrating the Glory of Lord Jagannath and the Triumph of the Good Over the Evil. Jai Jagannath! A Very Happy And Blessed Puri Rath Yatra to You.

People pray to God Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Jagannath and his two siblings, as it's known that they will confer compassion and energy to all their devotees on this religious festival. So, worship Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra but don't forget to share positive Wishes and Greetings to all those who matter as it's essential that you share positivity and happiness around.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2022 06:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).