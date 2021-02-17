Ratha Saptami 2021 will be observed on February 19. According to the scriptures, the Saptami of the Shukla Paksha of Magha month is called Rath Saptami, Achala Saptami or Arogya Saptami. It is said that on this day, the charioteer Sun God is worshipped. Worshipping the Sun God riding on a chariot brings happiness, honour and healing in life. It is said in the Vedas that darshan of Surya is the greatest worship. The Sun is the life-saving star of the Solar System. According to the Bhavishya Purana, the incarnation of Lord Surya also took place on this date. Sunlight first spread over the whole earth.

Rules for observing Rath Saptami fast: First of all, take a bath with pure water in the morning. Taking a bath in holy rivers is also of great importance. After bathing, recitation of Surya Stotra, Surya Kavach Aditya Hridaya Stotra is very fruitful. It is also very beneficial to donate to the sun. Lamps should flow in holy rivers.

Ratha Saptami 2021 Date

This year, Ratha Saptami will be observed on February 19.

Ratha Saptami 2021 Snan Muhurat & Tithi

The shubh muhurat for taking a bath (snan) is between 5:14 AM to 6:56 AM. During this time bathing is considered extremely auspicious. The Saptami Tithi begins at 8:17 AM on February 18 and ends at 10:58 AM on February 19.

Keep the fast after the worship of the sun and do falahar in the evening. During this fast, sacrifice oil and salt. It has been said that the person who worships the sun on the chariot Saptami and only serves sweet food or fruits, gets the fruit of worshipping the sun for the whole year. This fast is good luck, child and prosperity. According to the Bhavishya Purana, on this day, donate people like a father after filling rice in a full vessel, that is, a copper pot. You can also donate pomegranate, apple and beet. According to astrology, people with signs like Aries, Leo, Scorpio and Sagittarius should perform this fast. This indicates their wish fulfilment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).