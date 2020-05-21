Red Nose Day 2020 in US: History & Significance of the Day to Raise Awareness on Child Poverty Globally

Red Nose Day (Photo CreditsL Flickr)

Red Nose Day is a campaign from the charity Comic Relief to end child poverty. It is celebrated on the last Thursday of every May and this year, the date is May 21. The event uses entertainment to raise awareness on child poverty globally and to collect funds to ensure every child has access to basic needs and education.

On the occasion of Red Nose Day 2020, several Americans, celebrities and businesses will be coming together to fundraise, donate, and tune in for a special night of programming on NBC. The highlight of Comic Relief is Red Nose Day that raises funds for children in need, poverty alleviation and worldwide charities.

Date of Red Nose Day 2020:

Red Nose Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 21, which falls on Thursday this year.

History & Significance of Red Nose Day

On 8 February 1988, Lenny Henry went to Ethiopia and celebrated the very first Red Nose Day Telethon. In the event, more than 150 celebrities and comedians participated. The event managed to raise 15 million British pounds sterling and garnered 30 million television viewers on BBC1 as per reports.

Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley have been set to co-host NBC’s Red Nose Day 2020 Special, the network’s annual charity event which is set to air on Thursday at 8 PM. Funds collected from the event are being directed to address the impact of coronavirus on children living in poverty and the organisations helping them. People supporting the event can also log on to NosesOn.com to donate and unlock digital Red Noses, as there would be no physical ones this year and share their #NosesOn selfies on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.