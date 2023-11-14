Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day in India to remember the noted freedom fighter and India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Lovingly called Nehru Chacha, he was known for his love towards children and his stoic belief that children hold the power to transform the world. To celebrate him and his contributions towards making India a secular, democratic republic, November 14 is focused on Remembering Jawaharlal Nehru and is celebrated as Children’s Day. As we prepare to celebrate Children’s Day 2023 and remember Jawaharlal Nehru, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Children’s Day 2023, its significance and more. Happy Children’s Day 2023 Greetings, Wishes and Messages for the Special Day.

When is Children’s Day 2023 in India?

Children’s Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 14 in India. This annual commemoration was initiated in 1957 to celebrate Pandit Nehru and his love for the future of the country. Initially, Children's Day was marked on some other days in November. The first Children's Day was observed as "Flower Day '' by the predecessor of the Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) on November 5, 1948. Since 1957, November 14 has been marked as Children’s Day in India every year.

Significance of Children’s Day 2023

The celebration of Children’s Day is crucial in not just understanding and appreciating the real role that the young kids in this country play towards shaping our future but also giving them a chance to celebrate and commemorate this day. The celebration of Children's Day is organised with great fervour and enthusiasm by schools and colleges across the country. Many also enjoy Children's Day parties to commemorate this day.

It is important to note that International Children's Day is celebrated just a few days after India’s Children's Day - on November 20. There have been various considerations for celebrating Children’s Day in India on the same day. However, November 14 continues to be a special and unique way of recognising and comforting the contributions of India’s first Prime Minister - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru - by passing forward his belief that children can transform the future. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Children’s Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2023 09:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).