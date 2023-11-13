Children's Day is a special day dedicated to celebrating and honouring children. It is observed in many countries worldwide, and hence, the date of the celebration can vary. In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year, the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru, often affectionately referred to as ‘Chacha Nehru’, was a prominent leader in the Indian independence movement. He was known for his deep affection and fondness for children. Every year, India celebrates Children's Day on his birth anniversary to pay tribute to his love and concern for the welfare and well-being of children. Scroll down to learn more about the special day. November 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the 11th Month of the Year.

Children’s Day 2023 Date

Children’s Day 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 14.

Children’s Day History

In 1925, International Children's Day was first proclaimed in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare. Since 1950, it has been celebrated on June 1 in many countries around the world. World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20 to commemorate the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on November 20, 1959. In some countries, it is Children's Week and not Children's Day. The Sikhs celebrate Children's Day from December 20 to December 27. It is called Veer Bal Diwas, marking the supreme sacrifice of Baba Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh, the Sahibzade of 10th Guru Govind Singh Ji. In the U.S., Children's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of June. In India, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year.

Children’s Day Significance

Children's Day serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding and promoting the rights of children. The special day dedicated to kids serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the needs, challenges, and rights of children, including their right to education, healthcare, and the right to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment.

Children's Day celebrations often include various cultural and creative activities like art exhibitions, music and dance performances, and sports events. These activities provide children with opportunities to express themselves, showcase their talents, and build their confidence.

