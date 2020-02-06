Rose Day 2020 Shayari & Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, GIF Images, English Poetry to Wish Happy Rose Day to Your Loved Ones This Valentine Week

Happy Rose Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Couples across the world celebrate February 7 as Rose Day every year. The date and occasion assume significance as they mark the onset of Valentine's Week 2020. The week prior to Valentine's Day is known as Valentine's Week which consists of seven special days dedicated to couples. The first day of Valentine's Week is Rose Day as the flower symbolises love. On Rose Day, men and women gift a bunch of roses to their partners to express love. Shayari or poetry dedicated to roses is also exchanged on Rose Day. Here Are Rose Day Hindi Shayari, Messages And English Poetry. We also bring you a collection of Rose Day 2020 greetings, Rose Day wishes, Rose Day messages in Hindi, Rose Day Images, Rose Day WhatsApp Stickers and more. Rose Day 2020 Greetings & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIFs, Photos, SMS and Romantic Quotes on the First Day of Valentine Week to Your Loved One.

According to William Wordsworth, poetry is the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings: it takes its origin from emotion recollected in tranquillity. Love is one such feeling. Therefore, the exchange of Hindi Shayari or messages and English poetry that are meant to convey the feeling of love metaphorically using roses, are common among couples. If you are looking for Hindi Shayari, messages, SMS, images and English poetry to send your loved one to celebrate Rose Day, LatestLY compiles a list of some for you. Rose Day 2020 Date, Significance and Meaning: Know What Each Colour of Rose Signify and Celebrations Associated to the First Day of Valentine Week.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lafzon Ki Tarah Mujhe Kitaabon Mein Milna, Tu Banke Mehak Mujhe Gulaabon Mein Milna, Jab Bhi Mujhe Teri Yaad Aaye, To Banke Aansu Meri Aankhon Mein Milna.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bahut Chupke Se Diya Tha Usne Gulaab Mujhe, Kambakht Khushbhu Ne Kohraam Macha Diya.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yaadon Ki Barsaat Liye, Duaaon Ki Soghat Liye, Dil Ki Gehrayee Se, Chand Ki Roshni Se, Phoolon Ke Kagaz Par, Aap Ke Liye Sirf Teen Lafz, “I LOVE YOU”. Happy Rose Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pyar Ke Samandur Mein Sab Doobna Chahte Hai, Pyar Mein Kuchh Khote Hain to Kuchh Pate Hai, Pyar to Ek Gulaab Hai Jise Sab Todna Chahte Hai, Par Hum to Is Gulaab Ko Choomna Chahte Hai. Happy Rose Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bade Hi Naazuk Se Pali Ho Tum, Isliye Toh Gulab Ki Kali Ho Tum, Jise Milne Ki Bekarari Sataye, Dil Mein Aanewali Khalbali Ho Tum, Happy Rose Day.

We hope the above-mentioned love-filled shayari, SMS, images and poetry help you express your love and emotions on Rose Day. We wish this Rose Day make your bond stronger and love occupy a permanent place in your relationship.