Sakat Chauth is a popular festival celebrated every year by the Hindu community. Married Hindu women mainly celebrate this auspicious festival, and they observe fast for their children's longevity. The women observe a strict fast and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Sakat on this auspicious day. Sakat Chauth fast will be observed on Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. This year, Sakat Chauth will be celebrated on January 10, 2023. Sakat Chauth is also known as Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi, and Maghi Chauth in some parts of the country. As you prepare to celebrate Sakat Chauth 2023, we have compiled a few wishes and greetings that you can share as images, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers and SMS with your loved ones. Sakat Chauth 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha and Significance of Tilkut Chauth Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Sakat Chauth is celebrated with great zeal and fervour in parts of North India. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 12:09 pm on January 10, 2023, and end at 2:31 pm on January 11, 2023. This festival has been celebrated for centuries, where married women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Sakat for their children's happiness, well-being, good health and longevity. Here are Sakat Chauth 2023 wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your family and friends. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

Til Koot is the main prasad that is offered to Lord Ganpati on this auspicious day. We wish you a very happy Sakat Chauth 2023!

