Krishnapingala Sankashti is observed on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha or Ashada month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Krishnapingala Sankashti 2023 is set to take place on Wednesday, June 7.

This significant occasion is dedicated to Sankashti Chaturthi, a revered Hindu religious observance that pays homage to Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha, the deity with an elephant's head, is renowned for his ability to remove obstacles and usher in auspicious beginnings. Sankashti Chaturthi falls explicitly on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Krishna Paksha, signifying the waning phase of the moon. The term Krishnapingala signifies the dark fortnight that follows the full moon when the moon gradually decreases in size.

Sankashti Chaturthi June 2023 Wishes & HD Wallpapers

Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Krishnapingala Sankashti | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sankashti Chaturthi | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Krishnapingala Sankashti | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

During Krishnapingala Sankashti 2023, devotees undertake a strict fast and actively participate in special prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The fasting commences at sunrise and concludes after the sighting of the moon in the evening. Devotees offer prayers, chant hymns, and engage in aarti, a ritual involving the waving of a lighted lamp, to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and his assistance in overcoming life's obstacles.

Sankashti Chaturthi holds immense significance among devotees of Lord Ganesha, as it is believed that devout observance of this fast can bring prosperity, success, and the fulfilment of desires. While rituals and customs associated with Sankashti Chaturthi may exhibit variations across different regions and communities, the fundamental purpose remains consistent—expressing reverence for Lord Ganesha and seeking his divine grace. Wishing everyone a Happy Krishnapingala Sankashti 2023!

