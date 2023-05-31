Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is celebrated by Hindus across India with great devotion. As per Hindu belief, Lord Ganesha is the protector of good and the destroyer of evil and is worshipped before performing any auspicious task. Every lunar month has two Chaturthi tithi- the one is Sankashti Chaturthi which comes after the full moon, while the other is Vinayaka Chaturthi, which comes after the Amavasya night. As per the Hindu calendar, Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi falls during Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha or Ashadha month. This year, Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Scroll down to know more about Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 date, shubh muhurat, timings and puja vidhi of the auspicious day. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Date

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi Shubh Muhurat and Timings

The Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi Begins at 12:50 AM on June 07, 2023, and will end at 09:50 PM on June 07, 2023. Three Sculptors Engaged in Making Lord Ram's Idol: Ayodhya Temple Trust.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

On the day of Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees keep a partial or day-long fast. They can consume fruits, peanuts, potatoes and sabudana khichdi on this day. Devotees must avoid the consumption of rice, wheat, and lentils, as these are strictly prohibited on the fasting day. However, they can have fruits and milk. The fast is broken only after the puja is done in the evening after sighting the moon. On Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi, the idol of Lord Ganesha is worshipped with Durva, fresh flowers and incense sticks. Devotees light up a ghee diya, read the vrat katha, and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Special sweets or Naivedya are offered to the deity during the puja, which is distributed as prasad after katha and aarti.

On this day, devotees also worship the moon on Sankashti Chaturthi, apart from worshipping Lod Ganesha. Devotees also engage in charity work and help the poor and needy, as giving charity is considered fruitful. It is believed that devotees observing fast on Krishnapingla Sankashti can recover from ailing health. Moreover, wealth and prosperity can be achieved by observing this vrat. Lord Ganesha, also known as Vignaharta, can help you remove obstacles from your life.

