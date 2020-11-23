Sathya Sai Baba was an Indian guru believed to be the reincarnation of Shirdi Sai Baba. He was born on November 23, 1926, and passed away on April 24, 2011. Called guru, his 95th birth anniversary is being celebrated with varying programs by devotees. Sai Baba was known for various miracles that he performed and had devotees overseas too. Thousands from different countries came to visit their guru annually. On Sathya Sai Baba's birth anniversary, people have taken to social media platforms remembering the guru and his works. If you are looking for wishes to share on the occasion, we bring to you Sathya Sai Baba birth anniversary HD Images and Wallpapers to send on the occasion. It also includes Sathya Sai Baba 95th birth anniversary wishes and greetings to send those observing the day. Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Messages And SMS to Share on the Observance.

There are many Sai organisations in India which celebrate the day by spreading the principles of the guru. Devotees of Sathya Sai Baba believed him to be a miracle man while some considered his miracles as just magic. The Sathya Sai Organisation, founded by Sathya Sai Baba "to enable its members to undertake service activities as a means to spiritual advancement". He has over 1,200 Satya Sai Centres in 126 countries. Various other charity centres are also run by these organisations.

