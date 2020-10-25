Vijayadashami 2020 will be celebrated on October 25 across India. This celebration is especially important in Shirdi, Maharashtra, as devotees celebrate this day as Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi. The celebration of Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2020 is sure to be a little different than usual. While the temple is still closed for devotees, the traditional Pooja is sure to be done by the temple authorities. People are sure to still celebrate Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2020 by sharing Images and Wallpapers of Sai Baba, Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi wishes, Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2020 messages, WhatsApp Sticker Pictures, GIF Images, Messages, SMS and Facebook Status Pictures to celebrate this day.

Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi celebrations stem from the belief that Sai Baba attended the Maha Samadhi on Vijaya Dashami (October 15) in 1918. The festival of Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2020 will be celebrated for three days starting October 24 and goes on till October 26, however, the main day of celebration will be on October 25, Vijayadashami. On the first day of celebration, a huge procession of Sai Baba’s image and Sai Satcharitra written by his devotees.

On the day of Vijayadashami, water from river Godavari is brought for a special holy bath and a procession is also taken out on this day. The traditional Maha Prasad is also given on this day, and people traditionally came from across the world to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Sai Baba. while devotees prepare to celebrate this festival at home, in safety this year, here are some Wallpapers of Sai Baba, Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi wishes, Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2020 messages, WhatsApp Sticker Pictures and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

While the Shirdi temple is not yet open for devotees to visit, revisiting the celebrations from previous years and praying to Sai Baba for the end of all the suffering in this year. Happy Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2020.

