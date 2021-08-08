Shravan or Sawan in Western and South states begins on August 9, 2021. In North, the auspicious month began a fortnight ago on July 25. The first Shravan Somvar or Sawan Somwar 2021 in Maharashtra will be celebrated on August 9. It is considered to be one of the most auspicious observances for the people of the Hindus community. And as devotees gear up to observe the holy Monday fast, here's a collection of Sawan Somvar 2021 wishes and messages which you can send your loved ones to wish the day. This list also includes Happy Sawan Somvar 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Shravan Somvar Facebook Greetings, Happy Sawan messages, Lord Shiva HD images and SMS to send on the observance. Sawan Somvar 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Shravan on Holy Monday With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIF Greetings.

People pray and observe nirjala fast wherein they don't even drink water throughout the day. Some eat fruits and nuts during the daytime while others eat only after sunset. You can add colour to the festive occasion by also sending text messages, Hike Stickers and Instagram messages. Our list has included wishes you can send through Twitter and other social media platforms. As the day is dedicated to Lord Shiva, people share HD photos of Lord Shiva and Shiva Linga to wish the observance.

Sawan Somvar Hindi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hasiyat Meri Choti Hai Par Man Mera Shivala Hai, Karam Toh Main Karta Jaunga Kyunki Saath Mere Damruwala Hai! Om Namah Shivay.

Sawan Somvar Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Om Mein Hi Aastha, Om Mein Hi Vishwas, Om Mein Hi Shakti, Om Mein Hi Sara Sansar, Om Se Hoti Hai Ache Din Shuruat, Bolo Om Namah Shivay. Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Sawan Somvar Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhakti Mein Shakti Hai Bandhu, Shakti Mein Sansar Hai, Trilok Mein Hai Jiski Charcha, Un Shiv Ji Ka Yeh Maas Hai. Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Sawan Somvar Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Karun Kyun Fikr Ki Maut Ke Baad Jagah Kahan Milegi, Jahan Hogi Mere Mahadev Ki Mehfil, Meri Rooh Wahan Milegi, Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Sawan Somvar Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mandir Ki Ghanti, Aarti Ki Thali, Nadi Ke Kinare, Suraj Ki Lali, Zindagi Laye Khushiyon Ki Bahar, Mubarak Ho Aapko Sawan Ka Tyohar. Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Sawan Somwar 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Photos To Send on Auspicious Monday During Shravan

How to Download Sawan Somwar WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings too. You can also download Sawan Somwar WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish you all a Happy Sawan Somwar!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2021 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).