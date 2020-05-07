Selamat Hari Raya Waisak 2020 HD Images and Vesak Day Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send WhatsApp Messages and Greetings to Celebrate Buddha Purnima

Selamat Hari Raya Waisak 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

The auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima 2020 is here. People belonging to the Buddha community, celebrate the day with utmost joy and devotion. Also known as Wesak, also spelt, Waisak or Vesak Day or Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Day, the festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. Born as Prince Siddhartha, he was later called the Gautama Buddha, and he was the founder of Buddhism. The exact date of Buddha’s birth is based on the Asian lunisolar calendars. Hence, the celebration date varies from year to year. Buddha Purnima 2020 falls on May 7, which is today and people across the world are sharing their humble greetings and festive messages to celebrate Buddha’s birth anniversary. On the auspicious day, people share Selamat Hari Raya Waisak wishes and images along with Buddha Purnima festive greetings. Hence, in this article, we bring you the latest collection of Selamat Hari Raya Waisak 2020 HD images, wallpapers for free download online along with Buddha Jayanti 2020 wishes, messages, Lord Buddha quotes, GIFs and WhatsApp sticker photos to share greetings through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020 HD Images & Vesak Day Wishes: Celebrate Buddha Purnima With These WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Quotes and Facebook Messages.

Buddha’s birth is celebrated as part of Vesak or Waisak, a festival that also celebrates Buddha’s enlightenment and death. The exact date of Buddha’s birth is based on the Asian lunisolar calendars and is primarily celebrated in Baisakh month of the Buddhist calendar and the Bikram Sambat Hindu calendar. Buddha Jayanti is otherwise celebrated in a great manner, but this year’s celebration will go silent comparatively, because of the ongoing novel coronavirus spread that led many countries to undergo lockdown. Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Buddha HD Images, Vesak Day GIF Greetings, Quotes, SMS to Send on Buddha Jayanti.

However, the festival can be celebrated joyously, by sharing Selamat Hari Raya Waisak 2020 images and HD wallpapers along with Buddha Purnima 2020 wishes, Lord Buddha photos, messages and Buddha Day greetings to share along with WhatsApp and Facebook posts. Selamat stands for ‘Happy’ and Raya means the ‘occasion or celebration.’ Since it is the auspicious celebration of Buddha Jayanti, also known as Waisak Day, people send Selamat Hari Raya Waisak greetings to wish each other on the auspicious occasion.

Selamat Hari Raya Waisak 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Full Moon of Buddha Purnima Away From the Darkness of Ignorance, Bigotry and Hatred and Herald an Era of Contentment, Peace and Enlightenment for the World! Heartiest Greetings on This Day. Selamat Hari Raya Waisak

Buddha Jayanti Quote Reads: "Do Not Dwell in the Past, Do Not Dream of the Future, Concentrate the Mind on the Present Moment." Lord Buddha

Buddha Jayanti Quote Reads: "You Only Lose What You Cling To." Lord Buddha

Send GIF With Message: Let Us Be Grateful Towards Who Made You Meet With Yourself. Here’s Wishing You a Happy Buddha Purnima!

How to Download Selamat Hari Raya Waisak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like many other festivals, Buddha Purnima 2020 too has its dedicated stickers on the online messaging apps. To download, Selamat Hari Raya Waisak 2020 WhatsApp stickers and images, one can visit the Play Store app or simply click HERE. We hope the above Selamat Hari Raya Waisak 2020 wishes will be useful to you while sending Buddha Purnima greetings on Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary.