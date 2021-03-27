Shab-e-Barat which is also known as Barat Night, Berat Kandili, Lailatul Barat or Nisfu Syaaban in Southeastern Asian Muslims country is an Islamic festival observed by the Sunni sect. This event is celebrated every year on the 15th night, the night between the 14th and 15th of the month of Sha'ban, which is the 8th month of Islamic calendar. Shab-e-Barat means the Night of Forgiveness and Day of Atonement as people seek forgiveness from Allah for their sins. It is an auspicious occasion for the Islamic community as one believes all Muslims' names are registered in heaven. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy Shab-e-Barat 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and SMS to celebrate the night of forgiveness.

It is believed, on the night of Shab-e-Barat, the fortunes of individuals are decided for the coming year apart from Allah forgiving sinners if they have the courage to admit. Shab-e-Barat 2021 will begin on March 28 (Sunday) and continue until March 29 (Monday). Muslims around the world observe this day by exchanging festive greetings, messages and sayings with near and dear ones. It is believed that death souls visit their family on this night, hence Muslims pray all night for forgiveness,better future and place in Jannah for the people who have died in their family.

Muslims across the globe observe a vigil all nightlong at mosques with special prayers. Many also visit graveyards to the graves of their loved ones. They light candles, remember their deceased ancestors while praying for their salvation. Unfortunately, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, all customs have to be observed by staying at home. You can send out greetings to your friends for Shab-e-Barat. Here's a collection of Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2021 messages, Happy Shab-e-Barat greetings, forgiveness quotes, Shab-e-Barat Mubarak images, Shab-e-Barat Mubarak WhatsApp messages, Shab-e-Barat Shayari in Urdu and Hindi, Shab-e-Barat HD wallpapers, Shab-e-Barat status, GIF greetings and so on. You can download all of them for free.

Shab-e-Barat (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ya Allah, Main Tujhse Mangta Hun, Aisi Maafi Jiske Baad Gunah Na Ho, Aisi Sehat Jiske Baad Bimari Na Ho, Aisi Raza Jiske Baad Koi Narazgi Na Ho – Aameen. Shab-E-Barat Mubarak.

Shab-e-Barat (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Agar Mujhse Koi Galti Ho Gai Ho Toh Plz Dil Se Maaf Kar Dena. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak

Shab-e-Barat (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Raat Shab-e-Raat Hai, Hamara Nama-E-Amal Tabdeel Hone Wala Hi. Yaani Humari Zindagi Ki Ek or Kitaab Band Hone Wali Hai. Main Nahi Chahta Ki Meri Kitaab Aap Se Maafi Mangne Se Pehle Band Ho Jay.

Shab-e-Barat (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hawa Ko Khushbu, Fiza Ko Mausum, Chaman Ko Gul Mubarak, Aapko Humari Taraf Se Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.

Shab-e-Barat (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rehmaton Ki Hai Ye Raat, Namazon Ka Rakhna Sath, Manwa Lena Rab Se Har Baat, Duaon Men Rakhna Yaad, Mubarak Ho Aap Ko Shab-e-Barat.

Watch Video: Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2021 Messages, Greetings, Urdu Shayari To Share With Loved Ones

How to Download Shab-e-Barat 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

Get creative this Shab-e-Barat 2021 by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers. You can download special Shab-e-Barat 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store online. There are special festive packs replete with Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2021 greetings, quotes on forgiveness, Shab-e-Barat messages, Shab-e-Barat 2021 images wallpapers, Shayari in Urdu and of course, stickers for WhatsApp. We wish all our readers a very Happy Shab-e-Barat 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 09:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).