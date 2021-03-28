Shab-e-Barat 2021 will be celebrated on March 28 and last until March 29 evening in India. One of the important observances in the Muslim community, Shab-e-Barat, is regarded as the Night of Forgiveness or the Day of Atonement. It is also called the Night of Fortune as people believe their destiny is written on this Night by God. Names of all the Muslims are registered in Heaven on the Shab-e-Barat night. The day is of utmost significance to the millions of Muslims across the globe. Here is us bringing you a collection of Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2021 images, Happy Shab-e-Barat HD wallpapers, Shab-e-Barat 2021 greetings, Shab-e-Barat Mubarak photos, WhatsApp messages, Urdu Shayari for Shab-e-Barat, Shab-e-Barat thoughts, quotes, GIFs and a lot more.

Shab-e-Barat is known by several names such as 'the Night of Forgiveness', the 'Day of Atonement' and 'the Night of Fortune'. In many parts of the world, the word 'Shab-e-Barat' means 'the Night of Innocence'. It is believed Allah descends on the earth from the heavens and grants his followers' divine forgiveness. People offer special prayers seeking Allah's mercy for themselves, their loved ones, as well as those who are no more living in the mortal world. People offer nafl prayers on a blessed Night, including recitation of the Quran, any zikr, nafl salah and Dua! Let us quickly check out the list of messages and quotes for forgiveness that one can send along with Shab-e-Mubarak greetings and wishes.

Shab-E-barat Mubarak Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shab-e-Barat Mubarak to All Your Family and Friends.

Shab-E-barat Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shab-e-Barat Mubarak! May Allah Shower His Countless Blessings on You and Your Family.

Shab-E-barat Mubarak Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Night Bring Happiness and Blessings for All! Shab-e-Barat Mubarak

Shab-E-barat Mubarak Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Allah, You Have Given Me a Beautiful Life and a Blessed Night, Please Make My Future Bright.

Shab-E-barat Mubarak Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Night of Shab-e-Barat, Remember Mistakes Are Forgiven, Only if You Get the Courage To Admit Them. Have a Blessed Shab-e-Barat

Watch Video of Shab-e-Barat Wishes

Shab-e-Barat is observed simultaneously with the Shia Mid-Sha'ban festival on the Night between 14 and 15 of Sha'ban. However, the origin of both festivals is different. Shab-e-Barat festival is commemorated by both Shia and Sunni Islam, but Mid-Sha'ban is observed only by Shia who celebrate the birth anniversary of the 12th Imam, Muhammad al-Mahdi.

