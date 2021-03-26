Laylat-ul-Bara or Shab-e-Barat is the celebrated night throughout the Muslim world with special prayers, meditation and contemplation, which commences at sunset on 14th and ceases at dawn on the 15th of Shaban, the eighth Islamic month. It is named "Laylatun Nisf min Shaban" in Arabic. Some Muslims, especially Sufis and Shias, believe that God's mercy and blessings descend on this night, and in many countries, the occasion is marked with prayers, remembrance of God and recitations from the Quran. As Shab-e-Barat 2021 falls on March 28 and continue until 29, here's a collection of Shab-e-Barat wishes, Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2021 images, Happy Shab-e-Barat messages, Shab-e-Barat 2021 greetings and a lot more for easy download. You can use them to wish your family and friends.

Laylat-ul-Bara is marked as "The Night of Freedom( freedom from hell)". According to hadith, Muhammad (PBUH) said that Allah forgives all his servants on this night, except those who do not forgive each other and have malice in their hearts. While there is no evidence to support the popular belief that all matters for the forthcoming year are decreed on this night, many renowned scholars have extolled the virtues of observing prayers on this night and fasting on the following day. Shab-e-Barat 2021: Date in India, Significance, Celebrations And Other Facts About The Holy Night Ahead of Ramadan.

According to Muadh ibn Jabal, Allah's Messenger said: "Allah Almighty looks upon all those created by Him in the middle night of Shaban and forgives all those created by Him. Excepted is the one who associates partners with Him, or the one who has malice in his heart." It is reported from Hazrat Ali that the Holy Prophet said: "When the middle night of Shaban arrives, spend it in worship and fast during the day. On this night, at sunset, Allah descends to the nearest heaven and announces: 'Is there no one asking forgiveness that I may forgive him? Is there no one asking provision that I may grant him provision? Is there no one afflicted that I may relieve them? Is there not such and such?' (He keeps announcing) till the dawn comes."

Now, let us check out Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2021 wishes, Shab-e-Barat Mubarak greetings, Happy Shab-e-Barat images and HD wallpapers and more.

Shab-e-Barat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If You Have Hurt Someone and You Know It, Say Sorry to Them. Ask Them To Forgive You Because Once the Deed Book Is Closed, You Can’t Go Back in Time and Erase Your Sins.

Shab-e-Barat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Might Not Be Able To See You the Next Shab-e-Barat, So Kindly Forgive Me and Pray for Me and Everyone Around You so That Allah Erases All My Sins.

Shab-e-Barat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is Shab-e-Barat, I Ask You To Forgive Me if I Have Ever Hurt You or Did Wrong to You. Forgive Me and Remember Me in Your Prayers.

Shab-e-Barat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Night, All Our Deeds Are Presented Before Allah, I Request You To Forgive Me so That All My Sins Are Erased for This Year. Don’t Forget To Keep Me in Your Prayers.

Shab-e-Barat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is Shab-e-Barat, the Night When Decisions of Life and Death Are Made, All Human Deeds Are Presented Before Allah, and All Decisions Are Taken for the Next Year.

Shab-e-Barat, or the night of fortune and forgiveness, is celebrated on the intervening night of 14th and 15th Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. Shab-e-Barat is celebrated on a large scale every year in the run-up to the holy month of Ramadan.

