Shaheed Diwas 2021 is on March 23 and the Martyrs’ Day observed in this month is to honour the death anniversary of three brave heroes, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. They were hanged by the British rulers in 1931. All three of them were great revolutionists in the freedom struggle era. As we honour the brave heroes on Martyrs’ Day, here we bring you Shaheed Diwas 2021 messages, WhatsApp stickers and HD images. On this day, every year, the nation pays its tribute to the freedom fighters, and every citizen shares images of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, remembering them on their death anniversary. These Shaheed Diwas 2021 quotes and photos of the courageous martyrs can be shared through Facebook, Telegram, Signal and other applications to honour them.

India observes Shaheed Diwas on six different occasions in the calendar year—January 30 as Martyr’s Day, March 23 as Shaheed Divas, May 19 as Bhasha Shahid Divas (Language Martyr’s Day), October 21 as Police Martyrs’ Day, November 17 Lala Lajpat Rai’s death anniversary and November 19 on Rani Lakshmibai’s birth anniversary. Shaheed Diwas on March 23 is marked as the death anniversary of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. On this date, the three of them were hanged by the British rulers in Lahore jail. They sacrificed their lives for the goal of attaining freedom for our nation. Honour the three brave heroes on their death anniversary by sharing Shaheed Diwas 2021 messages, Facebook HD images, Telegram quotes, WhatsApp stickers, Signal photos.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shaheedon Ki Chitaon Par Lagenge Har Baras Mele, Watan Par Marne Walon Ka Yahi Baaki Nishan Hoga, Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Aur Rajguru Ke Balidan Diwas Par Koti Koti Naman

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Me Hai, Dekhna Hai Zor Kitna Baazu-E-Kaatil Me Hai!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jashan Ajaadi Ka Mubarak Ho Desh Waalo Ko, Fande Se Mahobbaat Thi Hum Watan Ke Matwaalo

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hans Hans Ke Chade Sooli Par; Jo Marne Se the Na Kabhi Dare; Unhi Shaheedon Kee Chitaon Par Lagte Hain Har Baras Mele; Jo Jung-E-Azadi Mein Sabse Aage Hokar Hain Ladein!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mit Gaye Jo Khushi Se Watan Ke Naam Par; Aao Sachhe Dil Se Unhein Hum Yaad Karein; De Gaye Jo Humein Khuli Hawa Azadi Kee; Aao Aise Shaheedon Ko Sar Jhuka Kar Parnaam Karein!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp’s latest updated stickers include images that can be sent on different occasions. To download WhatsApp stickers' newer collection, individuals need to visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope the above Shaheed Diwas 2021 messages and greetings will help you to pay your respect to the brave heroes and honour their sacrifices for the motherland.

