Shaheed Diwas 2021: In India, there are six observances of Shaheed Diwas (Martyr’s Day) across the year. The occasion of Shaheed Diwas is observed to commemorate the lives of great freedom fighters and anniversaries of historical incidents in Indian history. The event of Shaheed Diwas that is celebrated in March, is observed to pay tributes to death anniversaries of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. It is also known as Sarvodaya Day in different parts of the country. If you are looking for more information about Shaheed Diwas 2021 (March) – its date, observance, significance, etc. then you have arrived at the right place.

Shaheed Diwas (March) 2021 Date

Like every year, the event of Shaheed Diwas will be celebrated on March 23, i.e., Tuesday this year.

Shaheed Diwas History

As mentioned, there are six observances of Shaheed Diwas in the calendar year in India. They are followed on January 30 as Martyr’s Day, March 23 as Shaheed Divas, May 19 as Bhasha Shahid Divas (Language Martyr’s Day), October 21 as Police Martyrs’ Day, November 17 to commemorate Lala Lajpat Rai’s death anniversary, and on November 19 as birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai.

The celebrations of Shaheed Diwas have come a long way in Indian culture. Each observance of Shaheed Diwas has a heroic tale to tell and a lot to learn about bravery and valour.

Shaheed Diwas Significance

Given how India’s history has been, there’s no hiding the fact that its soil has given birth to millions of brave sons and daughters. Be it about Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rani Lakshmibai, or Lala Lajpat Rai, India has seen scores of freedom fighters who laid down their lives to protect their motherland. Every year there are wide celebrations that commemorate the lives and achievements of freedom fighters.

The popular trio of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru was very young while they were hanged to death for standing against the British Raj. Their activities and death triggered a fresh wave of nationalism and patriotism in the youth of the country in those times, which bolstered India’s fight for its independence.

Celebrating Shaheed Diwas is a fitting tribute to these brave souls, who triggered a massive movement in their times. We at LatestLY, wish you all a very Proud and Happy Shaheed Diwas 2021. We thank these young and brave souls – Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, and others – who sacrificed their lives for our independent today.

