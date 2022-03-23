Shaheed was is a day to honour the sacrifices of valiant soldiers of our country. Also known as Martyr’s Day, the shared day is observed every year on March 23. The day is observed to pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, who lost their lives during the India’s struggle for independence from British Rule. As the country celebrates Shaheed Diwas 2022 this Wednesday, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Happy Shaheed Diwas with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Significance of Martyrs’ Day to Commemorate Death Anniversary of Freedom Fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru

Various events are organised on this day. Debates, speeches, poetry recitations, and essay contests are held in schools, colleges, and offices. It is a day to celebrate the courage with which our soldiers lived their life. Here are some WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy Shaheed Diwas 2022.

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Messages

Shaheed Diwas 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: Shaheed Diwas 2022

Facebook Status Reads: Mit Gaye Jo Khushi Se Watan Ke Naam Par; Aao Sachhe Dil Se Unhein Hum Yaad Karein, De Gaye Jo Humein Khuli Hawa Azadi Ki, Aao Aise Shaheedon Ko Sar Jhuka Kar Parnaam Karein. Shaheed Diwas 2022

Facebook Status Reads: Long Live The Revolution. Martyrs Are are the Pride of the Nation.

HD Wallpaper Reads: Shaheed Diwas 2022. A Martyr Can Never Cooperate with Death, Go to Death in a Way that They’re Not Trying to Escape. - Stanley Hauerwas

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev And Rajguru. These Martyrs Of Patriotism Gave Their Lives for an Idea. Shaheed Diwas 2022

People wish each other by sending them quotes related to love for the nation. The internet is flooded with pictures and messages spreading courage and love for one’s country. People screen and watch movies related to the story of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on this day to celebrate and inspire the youth. Here are some messages that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them on Shaheed Diwas. Wishing everyone Happy Martyr’s Day or Shaheed Diwas 2022!

