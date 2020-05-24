Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha 124th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Interesting Facts About One of The Noted Freedom Fighters of India

Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

India observes 124th birth anniversary of Kartar Singh Sarabha, one of the renowned freedom fighters of India, on May 24. Kartar Singh Sarabha was an active member of the Ghadar Party, the international political movement founded by expatriate Indians to overthrow British rule in India. Sarabha was role model of young revolutionaries of Punjab, including Bhagat Singh in the early nineties. Udham Singh Quotes & HD Images to Observe Indian Revolutionary's 120th Birth Anniversary.

Kartar Singh Sarabha was born on May 24, 1896, in Ludhiana’s Sarabha village into a Grewal Jat Sikh family. His father Mangal Singh died at a very young age. Kartar Singh entered the Malwa Khalsa high school in Ludhiana and studied there until the eighth standard. He then went to Odisha to his uncle’s home and stayed there for three years. Sarabha’s family sent him to the United States for higher education in 1912. Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day 2020: Remembering Shaheed-e-Aazam With His Memorable Quotes on 89th Shaheedi Diwas.

Here Are Some Of The Interesting Facts About Kartar Singh Sarabha:

Kartar Singh Sarabha was 16 years old when he became a member of Ghadar Party.

He was enrolled at the University of California at Berkeley (UCB) and also worked part-time along with his studies. However, some historian had contrary views.

His association with Nalanda club of Indian students at Berkeley aroused patriotic sentiment in him.

Kartar Singh Sarabha was inspired from Sohan Singh Bhakhana and Lala Hardayal, founding members of the Ghadar Party.

He worked with Lala Hardyal in running the revolutionary newspaper Ghadar.

Kartar Singh reached Calcutta via Colombo on board SS Salamin in November 1914 to carry out revolutionary activities in India.

In February 1912, a large number of Ghadar Party leaders were arrested. However, Sarabha refused to leave India when all his comrades had been held.

On March 2, 1915, Sarabha along with his two friends and went over to Chak No. 5 in Sargodha and started propagating rebellion amongst the army men.

He was arrested from Chak No. 5 of Lyallpur district in 1914.

Kartar Singh Sarabha was executed at Lahore in November 1915. At the times of his execution, he was just 18 years of age. According to Bhagat Singh’s mother, he always carried Sarabha’s photo in his pocket. A photo of Sarabha was also recovered from Bhagat Singh on his arrest. A statue of Kartar Singh Sarabha was erected in Ludhiana To honour one of the greatest revolutionaries of India.