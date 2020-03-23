Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day 2020: Remembering Shaheed-e-Aazam With His Memorable Quotes on 89th Shaheedi Diwas

Bhagat Singh Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shaheed Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life while fighting against the British Rule for the Independence. On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, along with Sukhdev and Rajguru, was hanged to death by the British government. The year 2020 marks the 89th death anniversary of India’s Freedom Fighter. In India, March 23 is also known as Shaheedi Diwas. The socialist revolutionary was of just 23 years when he attained martyrdom. Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh 112th Birth Anniversary: Know Interesting Facts About One of The Greatest Freedom Fighters of India.

The Indian revolutionaries were hanged to death for the assassination of 21-year-old British police officer John Saunders. Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, to Kishan Singh and Vidyavati in Lyallpur district of the Punjab Province of British India (now part of Pakistan). Singh is also known as Shaheed-e-Aazam. Bhagat Singh’s sacrifice and his ideology have made him immortal. Even after years of his death, he is popular among Indian youth. Was Bhagat Singh a Communist? Here's All About Shaheed-e-Azam's Political Ideology.

Here Are Famous Quotes By Shaheed Bhagat Singh:

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit."

"Life is lived on its own, other’s shoulders are used only at the time of funeral."

"If the deaf are to hear the sound has to be very loud."

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking."

"Lovers, Lunatics and poets are made of same stuff."

"For us, compromise never means surrender, but a step forward and some rest. This is all and nothing else."

"Revolution did not necessarily involve sanguinary strife. It was not a cult of bomb and pistol. "

Bhagat Singh was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi, but he was disappointed after Gandhi called off the Non-Corporation movement which was started to protest against the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. After the movement was called off, Singh joined the Young Revolutionary Movement. Shaheedi Diwas 2019: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev on Martyrs Day.

Bhagat Singh is not only a freedom fighter, but he also had a dream free India from age-old discriminatory practices of caste, creed, religion and superstition. He is also a socialist, a great political thinker and a prolific writer. Trotsky and Karl Marx were his favourite writers.