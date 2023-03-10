Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 will be marked on March 10 this year. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is annually celebrated on February 19 by most people, the birth anniversary of this revolutionary leader, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, falls on a different date. To celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023, people are sure to share Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti wishes and messages, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 greetings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Images and Wallpapers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Shiv Jayanti 2023 Wishes & Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Banner in Marathi To Celebrate the Great Maratha Ruler's Birth Anniversary.

The birth date of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been a topic of keen discussion for historians over time. Scholars have argued over two options for the exact date of his birth. This is because Shivaji Maharaj was born on the Tritiya tithi in the Krishna Paksha of Phalguna, Vikram Samvat 1686 or the year 1630. This date translates to February 19 according to the Gregorian Calendar. However, a group of scholars believe that he was actually born in 1627, making the date of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti April 6. However, according to the Hindu calendar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 will be marked on March 10 this year.

As we celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023

We hope that these wishes and messages add to your celebration of Shivaji Jayanti 2023. On this day, people are sure to shower the idols and statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with garlands and flowers and take out processions to mark this important day.

